DUMB DRIVER: A man despite a 40-year ban on driving was found behind the wheel of a car in Lismore.
Man banned from driving for 40 years caught behind wheel

Alison Paterson
24th Sep 2019 10:25 AM
DESPITE being banned from driving for 40 years, a Lismore resident was found behind the wheel of a car on Monday.

Officers from the Richmond Police District arrested a man after he was caught driving, despite having a four decade ban from driving.

The 32-year-old man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday on a charge of driving while disqualified.

He was fined $1050, disqualified from driving until July 2059 and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 18 months.

But police said at 2.40pm the same day, the 32-year-old was seen driving a vehicle on Conway St, Lismore.

He was arrested, charged and refused bail, and will appear at Lismore Local Court again today.

