Despite confessing attempted murder, she walks free

Jessica Honey Fallon thanks her legal team as she walks free. Marc Stapelberg

THE WOMAN who "confessed" to police about getting paid $25,000 to take part in a violent Murwillumbah home invasion was almost certainly on a bus from Sydney to Tweed Heads at the time.

Jessica Honey Fallon, 23, was sensationally discharged this morning more than two weeks into her Lismore District Court trial for attempted murder.

Crown Prosecutor Brendan Campbell told the court shortly after 10am that all charges in the matter had been withdrawn.

Miss Fallon faced one count of attempted murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm stemming from the April 7 2014 home invasion and bashing of Michael Anthony Martin and his flatmate Edmund Manning in South Murwillumbah.

Miss Fallon was charged three years ago and had spent more than two years in custody awaiting her trial, plus a 10-month stint on bail.

She walked free just before noon.

The decision to withdraw the charges was most likely made after irrefutable evidence came to light of Fallon's whereabouts on the night of April 6-7.

That is, she was on a bus from Sydney to Tweed Heads.

Subpoenas filed by the defence on bus company Premier Motor Service and the Sydney Coach Terminal were produced on Tuesday morning.

According to Premier's timetable, Miss Fallon was on a bus which left Sydney at 6.45pm on Sunday April 6 and arrived at Tweed Heads on Monday morning at 10.15am.

Around the time of the home invasion at 3am on Monday April 7, the coach was travelling on the Pacific Highway just north of Coffs Harbour.

Miss Fallon was also travelling with a friend. It's understood this person was only recently spoken to by police.

Prior to the latest subpoenas, the defence had constructed a detailed chronology of events relying on Miss Fallon's phone records.

Piecing together "selfies", text messages, and other photographs, they were able to deduce her exact movements.

One photo taken over the weekend of April 5-6 showed Fallon on a train platform shortly after Fallon had sent a text to a friend saying "I'm at Newcastle".

An informal submission was then made by the defence to the Crown on Tuesday afternoon arguing the case should be discontinued.

Questions over the strength of the Crown case were being asked even before the trial commenced on January 29.

In a Supreme Court bail hearing in December 2016, Justice Adamson said there were "serious concerns" about the strength of the Crown case.

He said if Miss Fallon's recorded interview with police was excluded from the Crown case then "there seems to be very little if any evidence which connects the applicant to the offences with which she has been charged".

Justice Adamson also said he believed the accused was "very prone to suggestion and that the version (of events) she gave may well have scant association with the truth".

Miss Fallon's recorded interview with police in which she "confessed" to the home invasion failed to match up with her actual movements on the day.

Last Friday the real culprit in the home invasion and subsequent murder of Martin in June 2014, his son Michael Phillip Martin, was sentenced to 37 years' jail.

There was never any evidence of a connection between Martin and Miss Fallon.

Outside court today, Miss Fallon said she was incredibly relieved to be free at last.

She had been in custody since breaching her bail conditions last October

She said she was looking forward to "getting on with things, finally".

She also thanked her legal team, solicitor Michael Blair and barrister Alissa Moen, for their efforts

"Basically if it wasn't for these two people I wouldn't be free today," she said.

"They've done everything for me and I'm so thankful for them."