Destination Tweed's on new path to promote region

READY FOR CHANGE: Destination Tweed's board of directors and CEO Rose Wright (far right) will work alongside DR Tourism. Scott Davis

DESPITE losing the major $7.6 million regional tourism contract, Destination Tweed is ready to start its next chapter in advocating for local tourism.

Destination Tweed CEO Rose Wright said the membership-based group would continue to work alongside the new contract holders, DR Tourism, to create value for its 140 members.

"Destination Tweed has more relevance now than it ever has in its past,” Ms Wright said.

"We now are free to focus on the parts that are most important to the community of the Tweed and most importantly the members of the organisation.

"We'll continue to work to manage the destination in partnership with council and the community and helping our industry to innovate and prosper and to evolve and become dynamic.

"I'm so excited about the potential of taking the great work we've done and building on the trust and relationships and collaborations within the industry.

"The partnership with council and working side by side to support DR Tourism to do their job well, is absolutely our focus.”

While Ms Wright admitted it was a bit of a shock to learn they'd lost the contract, she said there were "no sour grapes” between Destination Tweed and DR Tourism.

"Council can give DR Tourism money but I can't sell the trust and the passion that my team have got and just hand that over to DR Tourism,” she said.

"That comes through respect and track record.

"That's why it's really important from our perspective that we work alongside DR Tourism so they get the best chance to do their job properly.

"We're committed to doing that.”