Details emerge on historical Coffs child abuse allegations

COURT documents have revealed further details on the accusations against a Queensland man who was extradited to Coffs Harbour on historical child sexual abuse charges.

Rodney James Preston, 44, stands accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Nana Glen over several months back in 1998, when he was aged 22 and the victim 13.

In the documents tendered to the court, police allege the Kallangur man and the victim had begun communicating on an online chatroom before organising to meet up in person at Nana Glen.

Police further allege Mr Preston had managed to gain the trust of both the victim and her mother, going so far as to claim he was completing a course at university for acceptance to NASA.

Then when visiting the victim in Nana Glen, Mr Preston is accused of committing a number of indecent assaults against her and allegedly had sexual intercourse with her on a number of occasions.

He is further accused of taking the girl away from her home and detaining her in Queensland between October 1 and October 11, with police alleging he had taken her for sexual gratitude.

Police located the victim at the Queensland address after the victim's mother reported her missing.

Investigations then commenced.

After conducting numerous inquiries, the offender could not be located and as a result two NSW arrest warrants were issued in 1999.

It wasn't until June last year that detectives from the Coffs Harbour Child Abuse Squad received information Mr Preston was residing interstate.

After further inquiries, Mr Preston was arrested by officers from Queensland Police in June this year.

Local detectives later applied for his extradition and he was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged.

His matter was then transferred to Coffs Harbour Local Court.

He is facing six counts of aggravated indecent assault, four counts of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16, and one count of detain for advantage without causing injury.

He has not yet entered any pleas.

He is due to face Coffs Harbour Local Court again on October 13.