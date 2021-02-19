Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will allege the 67kg of cannabis (pictured) allegedly found in the truck was worth about $1 million. Picture: NSW Police
Police will allege the 67kg of cannabis (pictured) allegedly found in the truck was worth about $1 million. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Details to be resolved in case of 67kg cannabis truck stash

Liana Boss
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A court has heard the case against a Sydney man charged with supplying a significant amount of cannabis on the North Coast is likely to resolve.

Manh Thang Nguyen, 37, who has lived in Beverly Hills and Marrickville, did not appear when the case was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court this month.

Barrister John Peluso, who appeared via video link, told the court there was “an issue about the facts” of the case which must be resolved.

Mr Peluso asked for an adjournment for this to be finalised.

Court documents have indicated one of his charges, that of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, is to be withdrawn.

Mr Nguyen, a father of two, has not yet entered any formal pleas to the charges against him.

First, police will allege he knowingly took part in the cultivation of 174 cannabis plants in Tenambit in the Hunter Region.

They will allege he was then carrying 67kg of cannabis in a truck when he was stopped in Bangalow on the morning of January 16, last year.

Police said the drugs, stored across 145 bags, were found when he was stopped for an RBT.

For that day, he is facing charges of supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis, drug possession, driving with cocaine and methylamphetamine present in his blood and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The latter charge relates to $278,696.90 cash he allegedly had in his possession.

The case will return to court on March 12.

A Vietnamese interpreter will be required for the accused on that day.

byron crime drug allegations drug supply allegations northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking divide in wait times for hip and knee replacements

        Premium Content Shocking divide in wait times for hip and knee replacements

        Health Waiting for elective surgery can be a postcode lottery in NSW, with waits as long as 375 days at some country hospitals but just days in the city.

        ‘Not backing down’: Government slams Facebook news purge

        ‘Not backing down’: Government slams Facebook news purge

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has slammed Facebook’s ban on news

        ‘HORRIFIC’: Our nurses ‘emotionally, physically shattered’

        Premium Content ‘HORRIFIC’: Our nurses ‘emotionally, physically shattered’

        News 'Hundreds of harrowing stories' about the regional health system

        $9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

        $9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

        Gardening Council warns trees may not be removed without checking for wildlife