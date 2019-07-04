Menu
Homicide investigation, Plainland
Crime

Detectives reveal full details of Oakey man's grim murder

Tara Miko
by
4th Jul 2019 1:52 PM
>>Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

TWO men are wanted by police investigating the violent death of Oakey man Paul Rock in Plainland on Monday night.

The public is warned not to approach the men, named by detectives as Beau Smith, 26, and Kye Enright, 21.

Both men are from Queensland.

Mr Rock, 53, known in the community as "Red Rock" and worked at a local Oakey abattoir, was stabbed multiple times in a disturbance in the car park at the Porter's Plainland Hotel car park about 6pm Monday.

Smith and Enright are believed to have travelled to the hotel in a black sedan from the east before the disturbance.

Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt holds images of two men who may able to assist with the investigation into the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock. Thursday, 4th Jul, 2019.
Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt holds images of two men who may able to assist with the investigation into the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock. Thursday, 4th Jul, 2019. Nev Madsen

The men are then believed to have fled in the black sedan back towards the east, with the vehicle last seen on the Ipswich Motorway at Goodna about 6.30pm Monday.

The vehicle, and the two men, have not been seen since.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said releasing the images was an "unusual" step, and appealed to the public to help find the men.

"It is alleged the death of Paul Rock is what I would term an extremely violent death, and we are seeking public assistance to locating these two persons," he said.

"We do not believe it was a random attack, but we don't believe they were well-known to each other.

"We have not located any weapons at all.

"And we have not located the black sedan we believe that these two persons left the scene in."

 

Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1. QPS

Inspector Strohfeldt said there was nothing to suggest neither Mr Rock or the two suspects were drinking at the hotel around the time of the incident.

He would not be drawn on how the men were known to each other, or elaborate on Mr Rock's movements in the hours before his death on Monday night.

Anyone who sees the two men are urged not to approach them but phone 000 immediately.

