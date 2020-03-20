Devastated gym owner fights to help star pupil

KICK START: Collective Martial Arts owner Mariana Lennert is organising a fundraiser for her student Darcy Sinclair who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February. Photo: SCOTT POWICK.

KICK START: Collective Martial Arts owner Mariana Lennert is organising a fundraiser for her student Darcy Sinclair who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February. Photo: SCOTT POWICK.

AT A time when most of the country is worrying about their own health, a Tweed woman is rallying to support a young man with his own medical battle.

Collective Martial Arts owner Mariana Lennert was devastated when she was told one of her star pupils was diagnosed with cancer.

Ms Lennert said 20-year-old Darcy Sinclair was a student at her martial arts academy for about a year when during a training session, he found it difficult to breathe.

She said tests revealed about a month ago that Darcy had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“He has been hospitalised since (being diagnosed),” Ms Lennert said.

“He is now in the third week of having chemotherapy.

“At first he was super happy and positive, but last week he is starting to feel the treatment, every day he has to get his mindset ready.”

The Tweed mum said Darcy was an amazing, happy and positive man who was bringing the community together through his diagnosis.

“Some people come to this earth to grow and some people come into this life to make other people grow.

“Darcy is bringing so many people together.”

Family friend Nadine Minnitt set up a Go Fund Page for the Sinclairs.

In an update Ms Minnitt wrote, “Darcy is in the thick of his chemotherapy treatment and is definitely feeling the effects”.

“Mentally he is strong, with a positive, super hero attitude.

“The chemo will continue for the next couple of weeks, then he will be reassessed,” Ms Minnitt wrote.

Ms Lennert is holding a fundraiser so the Sinclairs can support their son without added financial pressure.

Darcy’s Fundraiser Day is a family-friendly event held at Seagulls at West Tweed Heads on March 29.

Ms Lennert said the outdoor event would include a sausage sizzle, food trucks, face painting, live music and meditation and sounds healing. She said money will be raised by selling raffle tickets and an auction with major prizes up for grabs.

For information or to buy raffle tickets, phone Collective Martial Arts on 0402 676 566.