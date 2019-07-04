Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGIC: Belinda Robinson's dog, Angel, was mauled to paraplegia before she died in 2017. Belinda now holds her dogs close and urges pet owners to be more responsible.
TRAGIC: Belinda Robinson's dog, Angel, was mauled to paraplegia before she died in 2017. Belinda now holds her dogs close and urges pet owners to be more responsible. Belinda Robinson
Council News

'Devastated' owner pleads for tighter leash on menacing dogs

Shayla Bulloch
by
4th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAUMATIC dog attack has left a Sunshine Coast woman in fear after the preventable incident put her "best friend" in an urn.

Belinda Robinson still remembers the screams of her chihuahua, Angel, two years on from the day she was mauled by two dogs.

She said owners of dangerous dogs should need a licence.

The passionate animal advocate joined recent victims pleading for dog owners to keep menacing dogs on leashes or in muzzles in public to avoid situations where "nobody wins".

"The result can be devastating and the impacts last a lifetime, not only for the victim but for the aggressor too," she said.

"You have to do a safety course to get a gun licence, but dogs can also kill and you don't need to meet any safety measure to have one."

The 27 year old's memories of her late-dog's trauma were relived last month when an unrestrained dog "teeth bared and saliva dripping" ran towards her two dogs.

 

Angel became a paraplegic before she died in 2017.
Angel became a paraplegic before she died in 2017. Contributed

Despite $20,000 worth of vet bills, hydro-therapy and medication, Ms Robinson said a paraplegic Angel died and both attacking dogs were destroyed by the council.

Acting quickly, she scooped up her new pets and ran in the hope of avoiding a similar fate.

 

Belinda Robinson with one of her dogs.
Belinda Robinson with one of her dogs. Contributed

"I will literally stand in between and let the dog maul me over my dogs," she said.

"I am starting to think it's not even worth walking them any more."

 

Belinda's boyfriend, Luke Graham with dogs Stella and Layla.
Belinda's boyfriend, Luke Graham with dogs Stella and Layla. Contributed

Ms Robinson's experience mirrors a similar incident brought to light through court proceedings this week where a small dog died after an attack by two large dogs on April 8.

According to Sunshine Coast Council, both dogs were returned to their owner under "strict conditions".

Despite the concerns, a council spokesperson said menacing dog attacks had declined 20 per cent in the past three years- sitting at 413 attacks since July last year.

Less than one per cent of more than 40,000 registered dogs on the Sunshine Coast were classified as menacing or dangerous.

"Council actively investigates reports of aggressive dogs. If the allegations are proven, council may declare the dog to be a regulated dog," they said.

Ms Robinson urged pet owners to be more responsible and consider leashing or muzzling aggressive dogs when around people and other pets.

council dangerous dogs dog attack editors picks mauled by dog sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Millions of Aussies will be wealthier under the Coalition’s income tax package. Use our calculator to find out how much money you will get back.

    • 4th Jul 2019 6:24 PM
    DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    premium_icon DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    Business Find out which food outlet is shutting shop.

    Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    Rugby League Get ready for the biggest game of the NRRRL season so far.

    Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    premium_icon Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    Rugby League Three straight losses have not knocked confidence ahead of Wynnum