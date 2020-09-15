Menu
Lismore City Rugby Union Club is mourning the loss of Eddie Allen.
News

'Devastated': Tributes flow after death of teen rugby player

15th Sep 2020 7:40 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM

THE Lismore rugby community is in mourning after one of their "young guns" was killed in a tragic crash last night.

>>> MORE: Desperate efforts to save boy after East Lismore crash

Posting on social media this morning with a "heavy heart", the Lismore City Rugby Union Club said they were "saddened and devastated by the loss of one of its young guns Eddie Allen"

"Taken tragically and too young, Eddie was loved by everyone," they wrote.

"A Far North Coast and NSW Country representative player, Eddie at just 17 years old made his debut with City first grade in 2020 and played with the club's Colts team.

"Rest easy Eddie. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Promising young rugby player Eddie Allen.
Wollongbar-Alstonville Junior Rugby posted in reply: "On behalf of the Wollongbar Rugby Club condolences to the family.

"Our thoughts are with his teammates and the Lismore Rugby Club.

"May he rest in peace."

Heartbroken members of the community have also taken to The Northern Star's Facebook page to share their condolences.

Robyn Kapeen: "Condolences to the family. Heartbreaking. Prayers to all."

Jane Baker: "Love you Eddie x".

Caine Franks: "Fly high, Bruva."

"Andrew Butcher: "Fly high, you little bugger."

"Linda Williams: "So very sorry, my sympathy to his family and friends."

Kerry Batchelor: "My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Very sad."

east lismore editors picks lismore city rugby union rugby union
Lismore Northern Star

