‘Devastating’: Fighter dead after match

An amateur female kickboxer has died after suffering a brain injury during a match on Sunday (AEDT).

It was reported earlier on Monday that the 26-year-old had been left with critical injuries that she would "not recover from" after her fight.

Sai Aletaha, 26, suffered an injury during a K-1 contest at the Central Hall in Southampton, The Sun reports.

She had been left in a critical state "that she tragically has not recovered from", the event organiser Fast & Furious Fight Series said.

A statement posted to their Facebook page read: "Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that following one of our matches, one of the competitors, Sai Aletaha from Lookborai who lost, unfortunately suffered an injury leaving her in a critical state that she tragically has not recovered from.

Sai Aletaha posted this promotional poster on Facebook.

"All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time.

"But, it can and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a Doctor, and full medical cover through out with Doctor, Paramedic and Ambulance on site alongside our experienced team of staff with numerous first aiders, safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal.

"Thoughts of course go out to all family, friends and team mates, if anyone needs any support please come to us or your coaches.

Sai Aletaha in training, posted on Facebook.

"Thank you to our team on the night who acted with utmost professionalism and carried their duties out above and beyond to react to the situation, and again we are here for any of you that needs it in this sad time."

Southampton's Exile Gym paid tribute to Saeideh - a product design engineer who also trained in karate - on their Facebook page.

The post read: "Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul. Her dedication to the sport was 110% travelling miles every day just to train.

Sai Aletaha's profile photo on Facebook.

"She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become apart of the family and will be sorely missed.

"This news comes as a devastating blow to us all at the gym and the whole community. Our thoughts and preys go out to her family.

"If there is any questions or if anyone feels they need support at this time please please do contact us."

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission