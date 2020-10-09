A MURWILLUMBAH property developer, who lied about being the manager of a company, has been sanctioned by the corporate watchdog for using investors' funds to pay for personal expenses, leaving them out of pocket more than $4.5 million.

Michael David Steele was on Thursday disqualified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) from managing corporations for five years following an investigation into the collapse of two companies - Eastco Developments and EA Invest - which were put into administration in April 2018.

The corporate watchdog found Steele claimed in an affidavit he and another man managed Eastco, despite not being listed as directors.

The officer of the company also failed to lodge documents with the ATO and entered into 12 loan agreements - totalling over $2.1 million - despite being uncertain about whether the company would receive approvals for a new construction project.

ASIC also found Steele had no plans to return money to investors, even though he knew Eastco would not receive the required approvals for the development.

He also entered in a further 22 loan agreements for more than $2.4 million, according to ASIC.

The watchdog found Steele transferred investors' money into his personal bank accounts and used the cash to pay for his own expenses.

Steele has been disqualified from managing corporations until September 2025.

He was in 2018 and 2019 convicted of failing to provide company documents or provide assistance to liquidators during the collapse of the companies.

Originally published as Developer banned from operating companies for five years