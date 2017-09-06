22°
Developers put Tweed in 'too hard' basket

An aerial image of Greenbank Island and Tweed River.
by Lea Emery, Gold Coast Bulletin

DEVELOPERS say they are putting the Tweed Shire in the too hard basket and taking their money elsewhere, fed up with bureaucratic roadblocks.

The Urban Development Institute of Australia says moves to invest in the Tweed Shire have become "problematic".

However, the Tweed Shire Council say the problems have come from Queensland developers unaccustomed to planning laws in New South Wales.

The council took on seven developers in the Land and Environment Court last financial year, spending about $1 million on legal fees.

UDIA Gold Coast president Sean Sandford said developers dealing with the Tweed council had become frustrated.

