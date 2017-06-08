21°
News

Devoted to serving the arts

BOB ANTHONY | 8th Jun 2017 12:28 PM
CREDIT: Murwillumbah's Bryanne Jardine is being honoured with a life membership.
CREDIT: Murwillumbah's Bryanne Jardine is being honoured with a life membership.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR 25 years, the Murwillumbah Festival of Performing Arts has played a significant role in Bryanne Jardine's life.

The speech and drama teacher's dedication to the annual event has seen her rewarded with a well-deserved life membership - an honour which came as a "complete surprise”.

What started out as a 'suggestion” to help out, has seen Bryanne work in virtually all aspects of the festival and across all the performing arts.

Her role with the festival saw her working with the man who was synonymous with it, Tony McKerrow, who handled and organised all entries in Music, Speech and Dance prior to 1995.

In 1996, Bryanne became the first Music Convener and remained in that role for five years. She then remained associated with the festival through her passion for Speech and Drama and is on the sub-committee for that section.

She was secretary for two years from 2013 to 2015 and continues to play an important organising role in the festival.

"I have really enjoyed in being involved with this event and seeing it grown,” she said.

"Murwillumbah is known as the 'friendly festival' and we are very fortunate to have so many volunteers to help out.

"It that regard Murwillumbah outshines many other similar festivals who seem to struggle in getting volunteers - that's not the case here.”

Her role as a speech and drama teacher also sees her taking a keen interested in her students performing while they, in turn, currently have the opportunity to see Bryanne performing too as part of the cast of the Murwillumbah Theatre Company's production of the comedy Travelling North, which is currently on at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

* The MFPA is on from June 15-July 13.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bryanne jardine murwillumbah festival of performing arts speech and drama

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Time to tackle men's suicide with new campaign

Time to tackle men's suicide with new campaign

A NEW campaign has been launched to address what has been labelled 'the national suicide emergency' and its impact on Australian men and their families.

  • News

  • 8th Jun 2017 1:00 PM

Tweed Valley: tonic for the soul

PEACEFUL: Sunset over the Tweed Valley is tonic for the soul.

Behind the Lens: Spectacular views of Tweed Valley.

Ocean views from Terranora

17 Sunnycrest Dr, Terranora

Check out this week's feature property.

Meals on Wheels takes the floor

OUT AND ABOUT: Tweed residents join in on the dancing at a Meals on Wheels social event.

Find out what's on offer at Meals on Wheels.

Local Partners

Lions Club on the prowl for new members to join

The Coolangatta Tweed Lions Club is helping the community.

Calls for council to reconsider the Rail Trail

ALL ABOARD: Peter Finch wants to see a tram operate along the old train line.

Calls for council to reconsider running a tram.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Gig guide: Cooly Rock's Tweed entertainment

The likes of golden era entertainer Issi Dye will rock the tweed as part of the 2017 Cooly Rocks On festival

Rock on and rock out

Mad laughs coming for Kingy

Mike Bennett set to headline Kingy Comedy

Laughs from the land of the long white cloud

Genuine Gem!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Prime Position In Kingscliff&#39;s Best Street

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning beaches...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - TLC Required

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $575,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 1:00 - 1:30PM Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to sell. Just metres from the sand, stroll across the road to...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 3:00 - 3:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Build Your Dream Home

29 Shearer Court, Terranora 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $265,000

This fantastic block is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac on 900m2 with a great outlook. Backing directly onto bushland and only a short stroll down...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH MAY 1:00 - 1:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a...

Palm Beach - Reap the Rewards

96 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

This beautiful, superbly situated Palm Beach home is one that ticks so many boxes and makes a lot of sense for the active family. In a terrifically convenient...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!