Dialysis patients can now receive treatment in Mur'bah

HOSPITAL: A new satellite renal unit is open at Murwillumbah District Hospital. Contributed

PATIENTS who rely on life-saving kidney dialysis can now access treatment easily at a new satellite renal unit at Murwillumbah District Hospital.

Lismore MP Thomas George officially opened the $1.1 million unit on Monday, which will cater to residents across the Tweed Valley.

"This service is a great addition to the wonderful Murwillumbah Hospital, and is designed to meet projections for future demand as our population ages and grows,” Mr George said.

"Satellite dialysis is a contemporary model of care with many patient benefits.

"Anyone who has undergone dialysis knows the toll it takes on their body, their family and their life.

"The additional capacity provided by this satellite renal unit will create benefits for all patients in the region. It will be a wonderful complement to the planned Tweed Valley Hospital development.”

Murwillumbah District Hospital will remain open after the construction of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

"We recognise the important role Murwillumbah District Hospital plays in delivering health services to the Tweed Valley communities,” Mr George said.

"The facility and staff at Murwillumbah are highly valued, and they form an integral part of our network of health services.”