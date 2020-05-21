Unique new way to fight hardship in our region

THE lockdown restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 crisis have forced organisations to come up with very different ways of going about regular events and the Salvation Army is no exception.

The Salvos' annual Red Shield Appeal is their key fundraising appeal but this year, the familiar knock on the door won't be happening - physically.

Instead the Salvos will be doing a 'digital doorknock' online to raise funds for their many services.

The Salvation Army's Major Leanne Elsley said there was a digital doorknock page created which not only allowed the public to donate but also provided information on how the fund would be used in the local community.

Kingscliff resident Harley Richardson will be vsiiting local businesses on behlaf of the Salvation Army and seekign donations to the Red Shield Appeal. Pic SUPPLIED

She said that donations from the Red Shield Appeal fund programs and services

that supported marginalised and disadvantaged Australians, including a large number on the Tweed.

Ms Elsley said some of the essential services included addressing homelessness, family

and domestic violence, financial hardship, disaster and emergency relief,

addiction and community support.

In 2019, the Salvation Army provided support and care

more than 1.2 million times across Australia.

Salvation Army Officer Leanne Elsley from the Banora Point Salvation Army. Photo: Scott Powick

The Salvos' call to action for this year's Red Shield Appeal is Leave No One In Need,

which is closely aligned to their vision, "Whenever there is hardship or injustice,

Salvos will live love and fight, alongside others, to transform Australia one life

at a time with the love of Jesus."

The current COVID-19 crisis has placed added importance on the Salvos' services.

Local chambers of commerce, which normal host launches for the Red Shield Appeal have offered their continued support and have encouraged the business community to again lend a hand to such a worthy cause.

There will be a collection point at The Westpac Bank Tweed City branch this Friday (22 May).

Kingscliff resident Harley Richardson, who was recruited as a volunteer to doorknock in 2017, has since raised over $8,000 for The Red Shield Appeal.

He will be doorknocking local businesses in Kingscliff and manning a collection point this Saturday at the annual Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club Charity Golf Day.

Donations are also accepted at The Salvation Army Tweed Centre, cnr Leisure and Woodlands Dr, Banora Point on Tuesday and Friday from 9am -12pm.

To access the digital doorknock page, visit https://digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/t/tweed-heads-salvos