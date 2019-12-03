DINGO DANGER: Warning ahead of holidays

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - DOG DAYS: Fraser Island Dingoes play around in the sand.

AFTER three serious dingo attacks on children during the school holidays this year, tourists have been warned to stay vigilant as the Christmas break approaches.

Last month, the Department of Environment and science recorded three occasions during which dingoes displayed aggressive behaviour, including growling near a person.

"This is a timely reminder for tourists to be extra careful as we approach the holiday season," a spokesman from the department said.

"During the past week, dingoes were found accessing food and rubbish which was not adequately secured at two separate camp sites.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers issued two on the spot fines of $400 for failing to secure food properly."

During the Easter holidays, a 14-month-old boy was dragged by a dingo from his parents' camper van.

The attack left him with a skull fracture as well as puncture wounds to his head and neck.

After a nine-year-old boy was injured in a serious attack earlier this year, two dingoes in the Eurong pack were euthanised. A six-year-old boy was also set upon by the animals in January.

The spokesman said dingoes were very smart and could easily access food stores and rubbish, including chewing through bags.

"Preventing visitors from feeding or leaving food available to dingoes is really important for the conservation of dingoes and the safety of people," he said.

"The department has recorded 12 high risk interactions in 2019 so far. During the same period in 2018, 16 interactions were recorded.

"High risk interactions include when a dingo lunges, nips or bites a person."

The spokesman said the department was currently building a fenced camping section at Cornwells camping area, expected to be ready early next year, as well as providing funding for a new Butchulla education ranger.

"The Queensland Government is reviewing the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy Implementation Plan in partnership with Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation," the spokesman said.

"The government has increased penalties for deliberately feeding or disturbing dingoes to a minimum $2135 per offence, and $10,676 maximum, and is conducting a review of the K'gari Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy Implementation Plan in partnership with Butchulla Traditional Owners."

The department issued a number of guidelines for visitors and residents to stick to, including staying within arm's reach of children and young teens, always walking in groups and staying in fenced areas where possible.

Tourists were also reminded not to run or jog, which can trigger a negative interaction, as well as never feeding dingoes, locking up iceboxes and food stories in tents and securing all rubbish, fish and bait. Negative dingo encounters can be reported to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers or by calling 4127 9150.