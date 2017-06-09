21°
Dining Out: Eat Sushi Tweed Heads proving very popular

Mitchell Crawley | 9th Jun 2017 10:00 AM
SERVING UP A STORM: Tzyy Luen Teo, from the Eat Sushi at Tweed City team, with some of its dishes.
SERVING UP A STORM: Tzyy Luen Teo, from the Eat Sushi at Tweed City team, with some of its dishes. Scott Powick

THE team responsible for the popular Eat Sushi at The Cove entertainment hub at Tweed City Shopping Centre, say there's a handful of dishes on the detailed menu "you've just gotta try”.

They say these options include the Kakiage Nigiri, Grilled Salmon Nigiri, Tempura Sushi, Tempura Set and coming Ramen with slow-cooked soup base.

And their opinion carries some weight, with the restaurant's owners, Yee and Keai, already successfully operating six Japanese sushi restaurants in Queensland before starting their latest venture just over the border.

"Our Eat Sushi Tweed Heads was opened early this year,” Schin Yee Sim said.

"It's been very busy, thanks to the local people's trust and love.

"We love our customers, who are enthusiastic and believe in us.

"Both myself and Keai are experienced sushi chefs who have been working in this industry for over two decades... and people have always told us we have the best sushi in town, which gives us confidence in what we're doing.”

Yee said the pair researched the area thoroughly before deciding there was space in the market to open at the Tweed Heads South venue.

A selection of tempura items.
A selection of tempura items. Scott Powick

As a gesture to their customers they have also established across-the-board 'plate-price' for dishes.

"This means you can have all the best top-quality sushi at the lowest price you can think of,” Yee said.

"Including dishes like our famous Chicken and Avocado Nigiri, Kakiage Nigiri to Grilled Salmon, Grilled Scallop, and Salt and Pepper Squid, all at the lowest price of $3.50.”

Rice and noodle dishes, and special menu options including Sashimi and Bento Boxes, are excluded from the 'all plates $3.50' option.

The pair said visitors to the restaurant can also expect quality service.

"We value our customers and treat them like family,” Yee said.

"We've had so many over the years who have become our best friends.”

Eat Sushi&#39;s dumplings.
Eat Sushi's dumplings. Scott Powick
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  dining out eat sushi tweed city shopping centre

