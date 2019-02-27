Menu
The flight sale ends at midnight.
Dirt cheap flights: Major airline launches mega sale

Melanie Plane
27th Feb 2019

PACK your bags and dig your passport out of the drawer, Virgin Australia have launched a massive domestic and international flight sale.

The major airline is offering international one-way fares from regional areas for as low as $315 and domestic flights for as low as $79 - on selected dates.

Mackay residents can fly to Christchurch or Wellington for $315, Auckland for $325, Brisbane for $99, Melbourne for $215, Sydney for $179 or return to Los Angeles for $1179.

Whitsunday residents can fly from Proserpine to Auckland for $329, Christchurch for $319 or Brisbane for $99.

Other deals across Queensland include Brisbane to Fiji for $269, Brisbane to Vanuatu for $279 and Brisbane to Samoa for $349.

For all the deals, head to the Virgin Australia website, but be quick, as the sale ends at midnight tonight.

