FUNDING WIN: Lismore MP Thomas George and Social Futures members welcome the NSW Government's announcement of another year's funding for the Ability Links NSW program.
Disability program renewed until 2019

Aisling Brennan
by
1st May 2018 1:23 PM

DISABILITY support group Social Futures welcomed the NSW Government's decision to continue funding the Ability Links NSW program through to June 2019.

Ability Links NSW provides important support for people with disabilities, and assists those without access or are transitioning over to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Speaking on behalf of the North West Alliance, Social Futures CEO Tony Davies said the decision recognised the success of the Ability Links program in providing support for people and the regional communities they live in.

"Ability Links NSW is a fantastic program that supports people with disabilities to better access community networks and tap into services that they otherwise might not have benefited from. This is great news,” Mr Davies said.

A recent report by Ernst and Young found Ability Links NSW was providing cost-effective assistance for people involved.

The report found that every dollar invested in the North West Alliance generates $3.60 in benefits, translating to more than $42million in economic benefits and more than $11million in social benefits.

