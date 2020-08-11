Menu
A 41-year-old disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care. He will now face court.
Crime

Disability worker charged over sexual assault

by Kathryn Bermingham
11th Aug 2020 6:53 PM

An Adelaide disability worker has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of a woman in his care.

The 41-year-old man from the northeastern suburbs was arrested by detectives on Sunday night and charged with sexual assault offences.

Police said they were working closely with the Department for Human Services to investigate the matter.

The arrested man was bailed and will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in September.

The charges come the week after disability carer Rosa Maione faced court charged with the manslaughter of Ann Smith, who had cerebral palsy.

Ms Smith died in April from severe septic shock, multi-organ failure and other complications.

Police have previously said the 54-year-old spent the last year of her life confined to a cane chair at her Kensington Park home.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

