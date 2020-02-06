Disability pension turns paraplegic man to drug dealing

Adam John Speedy, 50, said he needed the extra money because his life savings had been taken in a home invasion and he was struggling to live off his disability support pension.

Adam John Speedy, 50, said he needed the extra money because his life savings had been taken in a home invasion and he was struggling to live off his disability support pension. Michael Doyle

A PARAPLEGIC has been busted selling drugs from a "makeshift office" in his garage.

Adam John Speedy, 50, said he needed the extra money because his life savings had been taken in a home invasion and he was struggling to live off his disability support pension.

The Tweed Heads Local Court was yesterday told plain clothes police found 100g of marijuana in vacuumed-sealed bags in lockable draws under a desk in Speedy's garage on November 18.

Asked if he sold the drugs, Speedy replied: "I help people out."

A search of his phone showed text messages between Speedy and a contact called Balls, who police alleged owed Speedy money from marijuana sales.

Police also alleged they found a notebook called a tick book. It was used to keep track of people who owed Speedy money for drugs.

The court was told Speedy, who pleaded guilty to one charge of supplying a prohibited drug, was left a paraplegic after a serious traffic crash in 2006 and was living with two carers in a Department of Housing unit.

The court was told Speedy supplied small amounts of cannabis to supplement his income and to pay for medication.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy credited Speedy for his guilty plea and remorse for his actions.

Mr Dunlevy said the offence fell below the mid-range level of objective seriousness but admitted Speedy had a "reasonably sophisticated set up".

"I note you committed the offence due to financial circumstances and note what you said, that it was an act of desperation," Mr Dunlevy said.

"You expressed remorse in your letter to court and are relieved you have put this behind you and I accept you have good prospects for rehabilitation."

Speedy was convicted and sentenced to a community corrections order for two years.