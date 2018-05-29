Disabled Tweed pensioner receives late night police visit

Police doorknocked the home of an elderly pensioner on the Tweed on Saturday night under the guise of a welfare check.

EXIT International has slammed police for doorknocking the home of a disabled Tweed pensioner during the dead of night for a "welfare check”.

The man was one of at least seven people targeted by police between 10.30pm and midnight on Saturday, under the guise of welfare checks, although it is understood the checks are part of a wider Australian Federal Police Operation.

The Tweed pensioner, who is extremely ill and bound by a wheelchair, had torches shone through his windows at around 11pm before police banged on his door and said they were there for a welfare check.

Speaking anonymously, "Tony" said he immediately suspected his wife, who is currently away visiting a relative in Victoria, or his children may have had a serious accident.

But instead the police officers asked to come inside, and inquired if he recently tried to order Nembutal, also known as the "peaceful pill".

"They asked me did I have a terminal illness and what was my state of mind," he said.

The 59-year-old father of three has a complex of immune and nerve disorders which have left him permanently confined to a wheelchair and unable to lead a normal life.

As a result of one of his conditions, small fibre neuropathy, which is slowly killing his nerves, everything he touches or touches him induces incredible pain.

He can barely sign his signature, and has to wear a sign on his back when he goes out saying "don't touch me".

The health problems came out of the blue in his early 50s.

"Anyone who cares for me, who moves me or touches me is on edge," he said.

"It's like torture every day.

"It's not going to be long before I'm going to be totally debilitated and I've got to be prepared. It's just getting too hard."

He said his wife and three adult children understood his decision to research how to end his life peacefully, which included joining the Dr Philip Nitschke-inspired group Exit International.

He said he asked the police why they had to come so late in the night.

"They said it was just their job, and it's the order they come."

Tony said had struggled to sleep and was suffering anxiety attacks since the incident and was worried about police harassment.

He said he simply wanted to be left alone.

Exit International spokesperson Elaine Arch-Rowe said members had called her "frightened and concerned” following the police visits.

"People are fairly stuttered about these visits from police, they've involved people in Sydney and one in Victoria as well, so it is a bit of a sting,” she said.

Ms Arch-Rowe said police claimed the late-night doorknocks were welfare checks "because they can get away with it.”

"The local police are doing it on behalf of the AFP,” she said.

"The fact they are targeting these elderly people and scaring them between 10.30 and midnight, at 10.30 and midnight is when those police should be out on the streets where things are happening and need their attention.”

The AFP has denied co-ordinating the visits but said they would ensure the safety of those they thought have imported a restricted substance.

"Once the AFP became aware of potential importations of a restricted substance, the AFP requested assistance from State and Territory police to conduct visits to individuals potentially involved in importing the substance,” a spokesperson said.