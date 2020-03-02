Disguised graffiti accused receiving mental health treatment

A MAN accused of spraying graffiti on the road in Byron Bay's industrial area while wearing a disguise is undergoing mental health treatment.

The 43-year-old Banora Point man's solicitor, Mark Swivel, told Byron Bay Local Court this morning his client wasn't at his first scheduled court appearance because he was at The Tweed Hospital.

Police will allege the man was seen obstructing traffic and spray-painting the road on the corner of Bayshore Dr and Centennial Circuit last month.

They will allege they later arrested the man, who was then nude, on Tallows Beach Rd.

The accused was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with intentionally marking premises without prescribed consent, behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place or school, and being a pedestrian obstructing the path of drivers or other pedestrians.

He's entered no formal pleas to those charges.

The court heard the accused was being treated in the hospital's Kurrajong mental health unit.

"We have a brief report from the treating psychiatrist," Mr Swivel said.

"I have asked for further details to be provided.

"I'm instructed (by the psychiatrist) he'll be in Kurrajong for at least two weeks."

The court heard Mr Swivel would seek for his client to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Magistrate Karen Stafford agreed to a long adjournment, so that argument can be put to the court at a later date, when the accused can be released after treatment.

Ms Stafford said she would also be able to hear an application related to the Mental Health Act for other allegations which were due to go before Murwillumbah Local Court this month.

The application will be heard on Monday, March 30.