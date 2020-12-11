Disney makes slew of huge announcements

Sci-fi and superhero fans rejoice. Disney has unveiled exciting plans for the future of Marvel and Star Wars on its streaming service.

Sci-fi and superhero fans will have plenty to keep them entertained throughout the coming months.

Streaming service Disney Plus has just confirmed its long-term plans for Marvel and Star Wars, revealing it will release 10 new shows from each franchise.

The announcement was made today via livestream at the company's investor event.

Among the new galactic offerings are: an Ahsoka Tano show with Rosario Dawson as the alien Force-wielder, a Lando Calrissian series, and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader to face down Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also announced details of one new feature film, Rogue Squadron, directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.

Justin Simien, who was at the helm of Dear White People, is developing the Lando show. It is unclear whether Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams would reprise their roles.

Another show, Andor, based on Diego Luna's Rogue One spymaster Cassian Andor, is also in the works from The Bourne Legacy filmmaker Tony Gilroy.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Other new programs include: Rangers of the New Republic, mystery thriller Acolyte, set long before the rise of the Empire, and animated programs The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions and A Droid's Story.

Lucasfilm also highlighted the previously announced Willow series.

On top of that, it's confirmed that 15 Disney, Disney Animation and Pixar movies are coming to Disney Plus first in the next few years, as well as 15 Disney and Pixar series.

Among them, Disney chief Jennifer Lee announced a new film, Encanto, to be set in Colombia following a magical family.

On the Marvel front, Kevin Feige showcased a new trailer for WandaVision which will launch in January.

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

WandaVision will connect to the Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as the much-discussed third Spider Man in the works which was announced this week, featuring much of the cast from the previous films.

A first look at Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, was also debuted.

“Glorious.”



Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Disney Animations Studios will launch Raya and the Last Dragon on its Disney+ Premier Access platform in March next year, as well as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will premiere on March 19 as a Marvel movie played out over six episodes.

And despite rumors that Black Widow would be headed to Disney+ next year, it was confirmed the long-delayed Avengers film would drop in theatres on May 7, 2021.

Details on the upcoming original Marvel series What If...? were also provided.

Pixar is overseeing three Disney+ shows: Dug Days, a spin-off from Up, a Cars series and another program called Win or Lose.

Finally, Pixar's Pete Docter confirmed three new feature films: Luca, Turning Red and Lightyear, with Buzz voiced by Chris Evans.

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

The full Disney Investor Day livestream is available here.

Originally published as Disney makes slew of huge announcements