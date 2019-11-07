Disney princess ‘groped’ on the job

The 51-year-old Florida man allegedly told her she was dressed as his “favourite” Disney princess and that he “loved” the character.

A DISNEY princess was left shaken after being groped by a male Disney World guest during a photo opportunity - as his wife sat nearby.

The disturbing incident occurred at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida last weekend.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Brian Sherman allegedly grew "excited" while posing for a picture with the actress, who was dressed as an unknown princess.

The 51-year-old Florida man allegedly told her she was dressed as his "favourite" Disney princess and that he "loved" the character.

The troubling incident took place at Disney World. Picture: Instagram/@waltdisneyworld

Mr Sherman's wife was also in the photo and was positioned on the other side of the Disney staffer.

"The defendant cupped the victim's right breast with his right forefinger and thumb with only the thin skin-tight fabric in between her breast," the affidavit said, according to the New York Post.

"The defendant cupped and lifted the victim's right breast for approximately three to four seconds."

The woman was "immediately uncomfortable" but was "unable to move," police say, according to TIME.

Fellow staff members noticed Mr Sherman's assault and closed down the "meet-and-greet room" where the incident took place after a co-worker "recognised the victim's body language as uncomfortable and verbally guided the guest to remove his hand from around the victim," the document revealed, according to NBC News.

"When the defendant left the room the victim began shaking and crying," the report states.

It has not been officially revealed which princess the worker was impersonating.

However, according to Florida Today, the Disney website lists a grotto, located in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom, as the meet-and-greet location for Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Brian Sherman allegedly groped the woman while posing for a photo with her and his wife. Picture: Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP

Luckily, a Disney photographer allegedly captured the incident on film, and was able to pass the pictures to investigators.

They were then used to identify and apprehend Mr Sherman.

He was charged with battery and was later released on a $500 bond.

In a statement issued to NBC News, The Walt Disney Co said the incident was taken seriously and that the company encouraged workers to report similar occurrences.

"Orange County Sheriff's Office was on site and immediately stepped in, and this is now a law enforcement matter," the statement reads.

"Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage cast members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation."