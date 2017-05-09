Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel

A MAN already disqualified from driving has again been caught behind the wheel and will now be asked to front court on additional charges.

Police in an unmarked vehicle spotted the 51-year-old Tweed Heads man driving a Hyundai Excel in Boyd St, Tweed Heads.

The officers recognised the man and knew he was disqualified from driving in relation to previous drug charges.

Police stopped and spoke with the man and allege he admitted to knowing he was not meant to be driving. He was charged with driving while disqualified and is due to face court on May 17.