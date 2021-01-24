Menu
Firefighters rescued miniature pony Hooty from a ditch at Lisarow. Pictures: Fire and Rescue NSW
Pets & Animals

‘Distressed’ mini pony rescued

by Caroline Schelle
24th Jan 2021 6:49 PM

Miniature pony Hooty got stuck in a big way when he was found upside down in a ditch on a property in NSW.

The four-year-old pony got stuck in the trench on a property at Coorara Road at Lisarow on the Central Coast about 2.30pm on Sunday.

"He was quite distressed when we found him and he'd been in the hole for quite some time," Gosford Station Officer Troy Jackson told NCA NewsWire on Sunday.

Firefighters rescued miniature pony Hooty from a ditch at Lisarow on Sunday afternoon. Pictures: Fire and Rescue NSW
Hooty's owner found him stuck upside down in a 40cm wide trench on the property and immediately rang the Fire and Rescue NSW for help.

It took eight firefighters and two residents about 45 minutes to dig a V-shape in the dirt using just shovels to help free the stuck pony, Mr Jackson said.

A neighbour with a tractor helped pull the pony to safety to safety.

Hooty got trapped in this narrow ditchPictures: Fire and Rescue NSW
Mr Jackson said it was the first time he'd ever seen an animal trapped in that way.

"Hooty was quite distressed and we were a bit concerned about him so it wasn't a matter being patient we just tried to get him out as quickly possible," the station officer said.

It's unclear how long the pony was trapped in the ditch after his owner noticed he wasn't with two other ponies.

The firefighter urged people to be aware of any potential hazards on their property that could be a risk to their pets and livestock.

Rescued Hooty was reunited with his relieved owner. Pictures: Fire and Rescue NSW
"The best thing is to avoid a tricky situation to begin with."

Mr Jackson said it was a good result for his team and the owner's were extremely relieved.

"All's wells that ends well," he said.

A vet assessed Hooty at the scene and was given a clean bill of health after his face and eyes were washed.

