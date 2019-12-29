Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Distressing video after mass fish death caught on camera

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Dec 2019 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTRESSING video has emerged showing hundreds of eels slowly dying in a popular Gold Coast lake just a day after close to 1000 dead fish floated to the surface.

Hundreds of fish appeared on the surface. Photo: Glenn Hampson
Hundreds of fish appeared on the surface. Photo: Glenn Hampson

The eels can be seen piled on top of each other and struggling to breathe near the edge of Emerald Lakes Wetlands, in video captured by a Bulletin cameraman this morning.

They were bunched together at the mouth of a drainage inlet.

Hundreds of dead fish rose to the surface yesterday, with onlookers watching fish rise for air before suddenly dying.

The fish are piled up near a drainage inlet. Photo: Glenn Hampson
The fish are piled up near a drainage inlet. Photo: Glenn Hampson

A Gold Coast City Council spokeswoman said they had been notified of the incident yesterday and were investigating.

"Water samples have been taken for testing," she said.

"The lake is on private property and the City is liaising with the owner."

Investigations are continuing.

The cause of the mass death is unknown. Photo: Glenn Hampson
The cause of the mass death is unknown. Photo: Glenn Hampson
climate climate change drought editors picks eel death fish death heatwave mass dying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

        Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

        News Police are looking for help finding an elderly man last seen leaving an aged care home on the Gold Coast.

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        Game-changing boost for exhausted fireys

        News They have urged other states and territories to do the same

        Parko clan gives Fully 6 slides sign of approval

        premium_icon Parko clan gives Fully 6 slides sign of approval

        Family Fun Dreamworld is continuing to make big waves on the Gold Coast, announcing the...

        Teen charged after allegedly threatening security with knife

        premium_icon Teen charged after allegedly threatening security with knife

        News Police attended the incident and arrested the teen