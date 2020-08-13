Disturbing cruelty claims for Warwick egg farm

NEW horrifying images from a Warwick farm appear to show chickens crammed into small cages and forced to live among their own waste and the corpses of their flock mates.

The video footage and photos, allegedly captured at Williams Eggs this year, shows chickens missing clumps of feathers, injured and dead birds, and piles of waste accumulated on the floors of the sheds.

Photos reveal the shocking conditions of the Warwick egg farm. Source: PETA

According to the eyewitness who had reported the matter to PETA, some chickens had also reportedly been crushed by the feeders in their cages and their wings had become stuck in the cage wiring.

PETA spokeswoman Emily Rice said several requests to remove injured birds from their cages were allegedly denied by the farm supervisor and owner before they were left to die.

Dead chickens were also allegedly left to rot in cages for up to a week alongside live birds despite repeated requests.

"Williams Eggs uses the phrase 'Farm Fresh' on its cartons, but consumers should look at the photographs and video for themselves and judge how fresh the conditions are for chickens," Ms Rice said.

"From the mother hens who are confined to crowded cages or barns to the male chicks who are disposed of by being ground up alive, cruelty to chickens can always be found in the egg industry."

Owner Dan Williams declined to comment when the Warwick Daily News reached out for comment on the allegations.