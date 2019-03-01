Sick twist in teacher molestation case

ANOTHER sickening detail has emerged in the case where a sixth-grade teacher allegedly sent inappropriate texts and repeatedly sexually abused one of her 13-year-old students.

Brittany Zamora, a 27-year-old teacher from Arizona, has been charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

She was arrested in March 2018 and accused of having sex with the young student four times, including once in her own classroom at the Las Brisas Academy.

Now it has been revealed the former teacher allegedly asked another male student to be in the room while they had sex, according to documents obtained by the Arizona Republic.

Married teacher Brittany Zamora allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old student.

The incident allegedly occurred when the boy and his friend stayed after school to prepare for a talent show.

The two boys were alone with Ms Zamora in her classroom when she allegedly started kissing the 13-year-old, according to court documents.

The boys then claimed the former teacher asked the other boy to stay in the room and be on the lookout while they had sex.

"They were just doing it," the friend told police, according to the new documents.

He described the situation as "very uncomfortable".

She allegedly asked the boy to watch again the next day but he refused.

"It's, like, weird how a 27-year-old can, like, love a 13-year-old and do stuff," the friend told police, according to the court papers. "It's just crazy. She's not a good person."

He said that she never attempted to assault him, as she is accused of doing to the other boy.

Ms Zamora allegedly started grooming the young student through text messages she sent through a classroom app.

The conversation reportedly moved over to Instagram where police say it turned flirtatious and sexual. The boy told police that Ms Zamora sent him a naked picture of herself and another of her in lingerie.

He claimed he also sent naked pictures of himself to her and alleged they would touch each other sexually in class while other students watched videos.

Messages allegedly sent between the teacher and student. Picture: Goodyear Police Department

The teacher's alleged sick advances went on for weeks before she allegedly messaged him one night and asked if she could "come over to show how much she loved him".

The teen then reportedly snuck out of his grandparents house where he was staying and met Ms Zamora in her car at the end of the street.

It is alleged the two kissing and performed oral sex on each other, with Ms Zamora coming back the next night with the two having sex again.

The victim's parents reportedly became suspicious when they noticed a change in their son's behaviour.

They used a social media monitoring app and discovered the word "baby" repeatedly coming up in a Instagram conversation between him and his teacher.

The two allegedly sent each other explicit notes. Picture: Goodyear Police Department

The boy reportedly deleted the messages but later allegedly told his parents the pair had been having sex.

The parents made the boy message the 28-year-old as he normally would and they took screenshots of the conversation and gave them to police.

In the exchange the boy messaged the teacher, writing: "Thinking about your sexy self."

"Awww baby. I wish you were here with me," she allegedly replied.

The boy then asked when they could have sex again, to which Ms Zamora allegedly wrote: "I want you too baby so bad! Whenever we can you know I'm down."

The texts were allegedly scattered with heart emojis.

Ms Zamora has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her and is being held in Maricopa County jail on a $250,000 bond.

She is set to appear in court again in May.