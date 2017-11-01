News

Divided council sets limits on Adani Mine contractors

Adani Mine protestors gather outside Tweed Shire Council's Murwillumbah chamber to support Mayor Katie Milne's motion.
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED Shire Council is taking a strong stance against the controversial Carmichael mine by forcing companies to disclose any involvement with Adani.

Following a peaceful protest outside Murwillumbah Chambers and a protest song during community access at Thursday's meeting, council voted 4:3 that contractors bidding for a civil construction tender must disclose any involvement with the coal mine, whether it is during the development or operational stages.

Mayor Katie Milne, who put forward the motion after Lismore City Council approved similar strict conditions on companies supporting Adani, said it was the community's responsibility to show the Queensland Government they didn't support the mine.

 

"Our community did such a good job on the coal seam gas. I think we can do the same thing here," Cr Milne said.

Councillor Chris Cherry said putting the condition on the tendering process meant council was creating positive action that reflected the community's core values.

"The recent protest in Cabarita showed a huge level of community support," she said.

"We are at the level of government that is the closest to the people and we really need to take up their causes and advocate for them to the Federal Government."

But Cr Pryce Allsop said he believed the decision would face criticism from the community, similar to what council received after it publicly supported the yes vote during the same-sex marriage postal survey.

"This is outside of what council does," he said.

"It's not something we can change within the course of council.

"What (people are) saying to me is that council needs to stick to what council does."

Cr Warren Polglase agreed the community wouldn't appreciate the council's involvement in protesting the mine.

"It's one of those things that the community is saying let's stick to our roads, rates and rubbish and everything we were elected to achieve," he said.

Deputy mayor Reece Byrnes, who voted in favour of the motion, echoed similar concerns held by Richmond MP Justine Elliot, and his employer, over environmental impacts the mine would have on the Great Barrier Reef.

The council will also write to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to express their concerns for the mine.

