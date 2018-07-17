Menu
GETTING AIR: Casuarina skater-girl Indi is set to embark on her first overseas skate journey.
GETTING AIR: Casuarina skater-girl Indi is set to embark on her first overseas skate journey. Scott Powick
DIY Indi pays it all the way to the USA

Steve Vivian
by
17th Jul 2018 1:08 PM

INDI Barnard, Tweed's 12-year-old skate phenom, is learning to do it her own way.

After her breakthrough performance at the 'Bowlzilla' skate competition on the Gold Cost in March where she finished sixth in the Open Women's category against some of Australia's best female skaters, the Casuarina youngster has pooled her winnings together to fund a trip to San Diego next week where she will write the next chapter of this exciting career on the rise.

Indi will skate at the Exposure tournament in San Diego, one of the biggest female skate events in the world.
Indi will skate at the Exposure tournament in San Diego, one of the biggest female skate events in the world. Scott Powick Daily News

In the States, Indi will compete in the all-female skate competition 'Exposure', which is regarded as one of the biggest skate events on the calendar.

Indi will also meet her 'skate family', Autonomy Skateboards, who sponsor her with gear. She is also taking part in programs that empower and encourage girls through skateboarding.

It is a captivating time to be part of skateboarding, with the sport to be introduced at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is a ride Indi is thrilled to be a part of.

Indi Barnard is fast becoming one of Australia's best young skaters.
Indi Barnard is fast becoming one of Australia's best young skaters. Scott Powick

"I am most excited about getting to travel, see my 'skate family' and all the amazing people I will get to skate with,” Indi told the Tweed Daily News.

"A piece of wood has given me so many opportunities. The sport is taking me around the world to meet amazing female skateboarders and helping me to inspire and show other girls that they can do anything.”

