DJ takes talent abroad

AN ASPIRING DJ will perform in front of tens of thousands of fans at an international music festival after she came out on top at a Brisbane DJ competition.

Justine Bedser, also known as TINY, won the Wild Card category of the Brisbane Your Shot competition, which pits up-and-coming DJs against each other for the chance to kick off their career and perform at an acclaimed music festival overseas.

Ms Bedser, who was born in Tweed Heads and produced her coming EP in her grandmother's home at Murwillumbah, said the win was the result of 12 years of preparation.

"It's been a very long journey for me and it's just been something I've dreamt of since I was 14. To finally have that opportunity to perform overseas is amazing and I'm so excited for it,” she said.

Starting off as a singer/songwriter, Ms Bedser was working during a ski season in New Zealand when she was introduced to a DJ by a friend and became "fascinated” by the art.

"I really wanted to learn it but I didn't have much money, so when I got back home I spent my savings on a pair of decks and hustled my way through Sydney until someone would hire me,” she said.

Finally getting regular gigs in Sydney, Ms Bedser said she played a range of commercial music, including hip-hop, R'n'B and Top 40.

But after winning the acclaimed Your Shot competition, where she mixed a sample of her own vocal track into her final performance, Ms Bedser said she could now focus on her passion for Trap music.

"One of my biggest influences is Alison Wonderland, she's very much a leading example, she's not just a producer, she also sings, which I'm incorporating into what I'm doing,” she said.

"That is definitely how I want to appeal as an artist and approach music.”

After winning the competition, Ms Bedser will be flown out to play at either Creamfields (UK), Hideout Festival (Croatia), Snowbombing (Austria), ZoukOut (Singapore), The BPM Festival (Portugal), or CRSSD festival (US).