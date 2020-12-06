DNA left on black cap proves crucial in Byron break in

DNA evidence has proved crucial in solving a Northern Rivers home break in.

Jarrod Cameron appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from Clarence Correctional Centre on November 18 to plead guilty to aggravated break and enter in company.

Court documents revealed 25-year-old former Byron Bay man broke into a Coorabell home on Coolamon Scenic Dr with another accused on the morning of March 22 and stole a range of expensive jewellery as well as a Samsung Galaxy tablet, laptop, passport and fur jacket.

A black cap found at the scene of the crime matched Cameron’s DNA.

A police search warrant of Cameron’s home found some of the stolen items as well as various Medicare cards and driver's licences not belonging to him in his former bedroom.

The case was adjourned to January 15 for a sentencing assessment report to be prepared.