Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Northern River’s robbery case was solved using DNA evidence, a court heard. Picture: file, Mclachlan Geoff
A Northern River’s robbery case was solved using DNA evidence, a court heard. Picture: file, Mclachlan Geoff
News

DNA left on black cap proves crucial in Byron break in

Jessica Lamb
6th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DNA evidence has proved crucial in solving a Northern Rivers home break in.

Jarrod Cameron appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from Clarence Correctional Centre on November 18 to plead guilty to aggravated break and enter in company.

Court documents revealed 25-year-old former Byron Bay man broke into a Coorabell home on Coolamon Scenic Dr with another accused on the morning of March 22 and stole a range of expensive jewellery as well as a Samsung Galaxy tablet, laptop, passport and fur jacket.

A black cap found at the scene of the crime matched Cameron’s DNA.

A police search warrant of Cameron’s home found some of the stolen items as well as various Medicare cards and driver's licences not belonging to him in his former bedroom.

The case was adjourned to January 15 for a sentencing assessment report to be prepared.

home robbery norther rivers crime twdcourt twdcrime twdnews tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electric summer: Lightning to strike across NSW

        Premium Content Electric summer: Lightning to strike across NSW

        Weather A La Nina summer, the first in nine years, offers the prospects of a stormy summer across NSW.

        Bypass won’t be open in time for Christmas, here’s why

        Premium Content Bypass won’t be open in time for Christmas, here’s why

        News COUNCIL explains why bypass won’t open before summer holidays, as planned.

        Psychological thriller filmed locally streaming on Netflix

        Premium Content Psychological thriller filmed locally streaming on Netflix

        News NORTHERN NSW resident Justin McMillan directed and created the original film...

        5 reasons not to miss North Coast’s newest markets

        Premium Content 5 reasons not to miss North Coast’s newest markets

        News Why these new events have all your Christmas shopping sorted