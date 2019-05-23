Do not believe Giants form guide

HIT UP: Murwillumbah Mustangs during the NRRRL this season.

HIT UP: Murwillumbah Mustangs during the NRRRL this season. Debbie Vickery

RUGBY LEAGUE: Murwillumbah Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said his side was taking no notice of the ladder, as they head into their round eight clash against Mullumbimby.

The Mustangs are coming off a good win over Byron Bay, keeping them fifth on the ladder.

The Mullumbimby Giants have struggled in the premiership this year, registering just one win and are second last on the ladder.

But Jordan said his side was not buying into the form guide, believing the Giants will be up for the contest on Sunday.

"They beat us once last year and we were able to get two wins over them, and it is always hard to go down there and come away with a win,” he said.

"I don't think you can read much into how they are going, it is going to be tough.”

The Mustangs boss said his side needed to work begin games better, after a recent run of slow-starts.

"We need to start faster because we can't play the top sides and let them have a 20-odd point lead and think we are going to chase them down,” he said.

"We have talked about it a lot at training and hopefully we can improve on it this week.”

Kick-off for the round eight clash will be on Sunday at 2.45pm.

The game will be played in Mullumbimby at Les Donnelly Field.