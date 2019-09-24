Do we go artificial or stick to the real thing?

Caio Ibelli of Brazil surfing in Heat 5 of Round 1 at the 2019 Freshwater Pro on September 20, 2019 in Lemoore, CA, United States. Picture: Cait Miers/WSL via Getty Images)

THERE IS no doubting the engineering skill of creating a perfect wave like Kelly Slater’s wave pool but are they everything they are cracked-up to be?

Most surfers would prefer to surf in the ocean any day and if you checked the price that it costs to go to Lemoore surf ranch, most surfers wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Most surfers would spend their money on exotic surf trips around the world in real ocean waves.

Most say Kelly’s wave pool is boring to watch. Nat Young said it’s the only chance he will get tubed at 72 years of age.

Despite the success of Kelly’s pool, the Japanese are sticking to their ocean break of Tsurigaski to debut in the surfing Olympic debut.

Building a mechanical wave for the Olympic program of events in terms of scheduling and live coverage would have been a no-brainer.

However, the Japanese are determined to host in real waves rather than mechanical ones despite their average beachbreaks on offer.

The recent news the Japanese government are considering dumping radioactive waste into the ocean from the failed nuclear reactor plant at Fukushima is a huge worry.

It was once a great surf spot pre-nuclear plant and is only a two-hour drive north from the Olympic wave site.

If the Japanese Government goes ahead with dumping nuclear waste into the ocean, this will have major ramifications for not only the east of Japan and the Pacific Ocean.

That would be solid ­argument to use wave pools, but the Olympics are less than a year away and the Japanese hosts for the surfing Olympics are sticking with their surf break.

Watching the world professionals work over the perfect wavepool line-up at the Freshwater Pro is mechanical in itself.

The wave is so predictable you can almost guess what the pros will do next whether it be tube or go for the air.

Surfing has always been different to all other sports being dependant on the ocean moods and is not on a level playing field.

Kelly’s wave pool has been a game changer. Corporate groups from Google and YouTube executives have been invited to learn how to surf and pay up to $50,000 for a day.

This is big money only the corporates can afford which is plainly out of reach for the average surfer.

Not surprisingly, Kelly’s wave pool is making a packet and raking in the money.

So where’s this leaving us in the wave pool stakes versus artificial reefs?

There are now strong rumours of a plan to build a wavepool at Mudgeeraba on floodplain land that was sold for $1 million early this year.

Allegedly the Surf Lakes company is seeking to build their random peak wave maker with multiple waves thanks to the big plunger that creates a series of A-frame rippable waves.

After the demonstration day at Yeppoon, the main shaft could not withstand the pressure bending in half. Nev Hyman, a director, said that mechanical failure has been fixed and the Surf Lakes model is on track to work better with bigger waves than the original.

World champions Barton Lynch and Mark Occhilupho are Surf Lake ambassadors, swearing by this alternative brand of wave pool.

Recently, the Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate, unveiled the latest artificial reef at Palm Beach.

Amid the protests about over development in Palm Beach, the construction has proved to be a winner.

At a cost of $20 million, it’s less than Kelly’s valued at $100 million and Surf Lakes’ at $70 million.

Maybe we should be sticking to the ocean, build artificial reefs and try and fix the plastic problem instead.