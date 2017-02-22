Do you know the whereabouts of wanted man: Zane Love?

POLICE are appealing to the public for help to find a man believed to be in the Tweed who is wanted on drug and resisting arrest charges.

A warrant for Zane Love has been issued in the Tweed Heads Local Court. He is also out on bail in Queensland and was last seen in Tyrone Tce, Banora Point.

Police believe he may be in the Banora Point and South Tweed Heads areas, and may be driving a grey Ford Falcon with registration: ZIF-927.

Anyone who sees Love or has information about his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5536 0999.

Any information provided is treated as strictly confidential.