Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

Police are seeking assistance from the public as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police District has released an image of a man they hope can assist with their investigations into an incident which took place on Fletcher St in the early hours of Friday, January 10.

Anyone with information that can assist has been urged to contact Byron Bay Police Station on 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote police report number E80507286.