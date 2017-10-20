Do you know this man?

A CABARITA business owner is calling for help to identify a group of brazen thieves who broke into his newsagency and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Brad Hayward, who owns Bogangar Newsagency and post office, has posted a clear image of one of the offenders on the front window of his shop, with the words "Does anyone know this thief?”.

The image was taken from CCTV footage whcih captured the full incident.

A group of five offenders, including two women, broke into the business around 12pm on Monday, ransacking parts of the newsagency before ripping out the cigarette cabinet, escaping with a large quantity of cigarettes. They also escaped with other goods from the store, including gift cards and mobile phone accessories.

Mr Hayward said he had lost thousands of dollars worth of goods, much of it uninsured, as well as damage to his store.

"I have a very clear photo of this guy,” Mr Hayward said.

"Someone will know who he is - whether he goes to a footy club, or goes to the local RSL - someone has got to know him.”

The sign outside Bogangar Newsagency after the store was burgled on Monday night. Nikki Todd

Mr Hayward threw his support behind a call by Tweed Byron LAC police calling for more resources to be given to the command.

"It's just ridiculous what's going on down here,” Mr Hayward said.

"Things happen down on the Tweed Coast here, there is no police station down here.

"They were brazen as buggery - they just waltzed in - there were in here for five minutes. I have got alarms and everything, I've got cameras, for a guy not to even bother to put anything over his face, and they were in here for five minutes trying to get the thing off the wall - not worrying for one minute because they know they are not going to get caught by the police.

"We need some police down in this area. We need action done to get a police station at Cabarita or Pottsville or somewhere down here because it is only going to get worse.”

He said just last week several areas of Cabarita had been tagged by graffiti, including the front of his shop.

Mr Hayward praised the actions of police once they had arrived - within 15 minutes of the alarm being set-off.

"It is just really frustrating,” he said.

"They man (Kingscliff station) from 9am to 5pm when nothing is going on. Criminals don't act between 9am and 5pm - it happened at midnight.

"I just want people to be aware of what is going on. I had to shut the post office down so I had no business - it basically affects everybody, it is not just me. A lot of people are coming in and saying they are sorry to hear it. It affects everybody.”

Mr Hayward, who said this was the worst incident in his 11 years in the business, said he would no longer keep a large stock of cigarettes

Kingscliff police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the incident, or who recognises anyone in the footage, is urged to call Tweed Heads Police on 07 5506 9499 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.