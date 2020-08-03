Menu
FILE PHOTO: NSW RFS said the bush fire season has started early this year in some regions, including Tenterfield, where homes were lost last year to bush fire. Picture: David Swift.
Do you need a fire permit in your area?

Cathy Adams
3rd Aug 2020 12:00 PM

THE bush fire season has started early in six Local Government Areas across NSW due to local conditions.

These areas include Tenterfield, Armidale Regional, Walcha, Uralla, Glen Innes, Severn and Inverell.

NSW Rural Fire Service said while an early fire season is not unusual in these areas, increased grass growth due to recent rain could prove problematic over coming weeks and months.

Don’t be the fire risk to your community. Check if Fire Permits are required for your area at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/bfdp.

