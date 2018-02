The man with this car is wanted by police to help with inquiries.

TWEED Byron Police District are investigating a series of fraud offences in the Tweed Heads Area.

A white Ford Falcon wagon with QLD registration 220-STI has been involved in a number of the offences and police would like to speak to the male shown in the below images as he may be able to assist Police with our investigation.