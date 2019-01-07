DRUG CAMPAIGN: Tweed Byron Police District Acting Superintendent Brendan Cullen speaks with the media over the new Dob in a Drug Dealer campaign.

A NEW statewide campaign urging the community to "dob” in drug dealers is a bid to curb the growing number of festival deaths due to drug overdoses.

The campaign will be run across 14 different locations for three months, including the Tweed, and aims to stop the supply of illegal drugs, including ice, cocaine, MDMA, heroin and cannabis.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen said on Thursday the public was crucial to helping police track down the "grubs” who deal illicit drugs.

"The message we want to share today is that the community can help police stem the flow of drugs by providing confidential information about those involved in the manufacture and supply,” he said.

"I want to make it very very clear, that no matter how insignificant you may think your information is, that information supports us, puts the pieces together to allow us to take these people dealing drugs out of the community.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said the manufacture and supply of illicit drugs remained of serious concern to Northern Rivers communities.

"Members of the public should not feel bad about dobbing in drug dealers as they do not care about you or your family, they do not care if people become addicted, commit crimes to feed their habit, or overdose and die,” he said.

"They only care about the money they can make,.

"We don't want to know who you are, we just want to know what you know.”

Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 for a confidential conversation, or report securely online at www.crimestoppers.com.au.