Menu
Login
TOP WORK: Dr Barry Kirby with baby clothes donated for his charity Send Hope Not Flowers. He is pictured here with event organisers Naomi De Costa and Melissa Nielsen.
TOP WORK: Dr Barry Kirby with baby clothes donated for his charity Send Hope Not Flowers. He is pictured here with event organisers Naomi De Costa and Melissa Nielsen. LEE TOM / News Ltd
News

Doc sends hope, not flowers

by Nikki Todd
11th Jun 2018 5:31 PM

A CHANCE sighting of a gravely ill woman by the side of the road in Papua New Guinea changed Barry Kirby's life for good.

A no-nonsense carpenter working on a housing project in the remote PNG region of Morobe Province in 1990, Dr Kirby stopped to help the woman, driving her to hospital, where she sadly died.

Her devastation and grief had a lasting effect on Dr Kirby, prompting him to return to university to earn his medical degree at the age of 52 and his Australian medical registration five years later.

He later returned to PNG, working to help women deliver their babies safely and founding The Hands of Rescue (THOR) Foundation - which aims to reduce maternal mortality in a country where women die at a staggering rate of one in 20 during childbirth - in 2011.

A year later he founded the Mother and Baby Gifts initiative, supported by the not-for-profit organisation Send Hope Not Flowers, which has resulted in an 80per cent increase in the number of expectant mothers receiving medical assistance during labour.

Dr Kirby, who hails from Carool in the Tweed, is this year recognised as an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia for the development and delivery of maternal health medical assistance programs in PNG.

carool dr barry kirby maternity care papua new guinea queens birthday honour list awards send hope not flowers
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Op shop volunteer tops Queen's Birthday Honour list

    Op shop volunteer tops Queen's Birthday Honour list

    News The Murwillumbah legend has spent the last 11 years volunteering six days a week at the charity store

    TICKET GIVEAWAY: Fireside with an Aussie icon

    TICKET GIVEAWAY: Fireside with an Aussie icon

    News Kasey Chambers' 'Campfire' tour comes to Twin Towns

    Proud Keith a custodian of Cudgen SLSC

    Proud Keith a custodian of Cudgen SLSC

    News Tweed resident makes Queen's Birthday Honours List

    Barbecue cooked low 'n' slow

    Barbecue cooked low 'n' slow

    News New Crafty cow a big hit with diners.

    Local Partners