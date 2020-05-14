Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smells Bad
Smells Bad
Health

Doc’s pongy solution to keep socially distanced

by Pete Martinelli
14th May 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL doctors have come up with a whiffy solution to keeping socially distanced: don't wear deodorant.

Dr John Hall, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia that social distancing should not be forgotten as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

He also came up with a method to maintain distancing that might seem on the nose.

"Keep your distance! You could always stop wearing deodorant; this might help others stay away from you," Dr Hall said.

Of course, he may not have had the tropical climate of the Far North in mind with that one.

For those not willing to forego roll on, there are alternatives.

Cairns Happy Herb Shop manager Jilli Manning said salt blocks would bash BO but probably not keep people away.

"It kills bacteria that causes body odour," Ms Manning said.

She joked that some of the stronger aromatherapy products would tick the box - just the thing if you wanted to clear an elevator.

"Possibly some strong patchouli would work, some essential oils, just splash it around."

Originally published as Doc's pongy solution to keep socially distanced

More Stories

coronavirus doctors health lockdown social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fugitive Barbaro arrested in Sydney over young mum’s death

        premium_icon Fugitive Barbaro arrested in Sydney over young mum’s death

        Crime Wanted fugitive Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested in NSW and is set to be extradited, 10 days after the body of young mum Ellie Price was found in her home.

        FINAL DAY: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAY: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Want to live next door to Thor?

        Want to live next door to Thor?

        News The home has been likened to a shopping centre

        Fears for missing man

        premium_icon Fears for missing man

        News Police seeking public help to find David Barnes