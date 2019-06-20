Doctor banned for ‘immoral’ bikini pics

Dr Nang Mwe San was sanctioned by the Myanmar Medical Council over her ‘racy’ bikini photos. Picture: Instagram/nangmwesan

A Myanmar doctor, who wanted to become a model, has had her medical licence revoked for sharing "immoral" bikini photos.

Dr Mwe San began sharing photos of herself, wearing two-piece swimsuits on her social media accounts.

She also booked professional photo shoots.

Her decision to try out modelling came after she had worked for several years as a doctor in Myanmar, the nation formerly known as Burma.

But in January this year, the now 29-year-old was issued a warning by the Myanmar Medical Council, ordering her to stop posting the "racy" images and delete all existing shots of her in bikinis from her account.

Having ignored the warning, Dr Mwe San's medical licence was rescinded.

She took to Instagram this week to share her thoughts on the decision with her 100k followers.

"Society doesn't own women's bod(ies)," she wrote. "My body, my right."

She also thanked all the fans from Myanmar and around the world who had thrown their support behind her.

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, Dr Mwe San admitted that "there is so much sexism" in Myanmar.

"They don't want women to have higher positions. And they judge women on what we wear," she said. "They don't even want us to wear trousers."

Dr Mwe San said she was called by the Council earlier this year and ordered to stop dressing in a way that went against Myanmar traditional culture.

"They told me I have a behaviour disorder," she explained.

Dr Mwe San plans to appeal the Medical Council's decision, but she will continue to work as a model. Picture: Instagram/nangmwesan

According to The New York Times, Dr Mwe San plans to appeal the ruling and seek to have her medical licence reinstated or, at the very least, suspended instead of rescinded.

"I will try my best to keep it because I spent a lot of my time and worked hard to get it," she told the news outlet.

But for now, Dr Mwe San said she was earning more as a model than she ever had as a doctor and loved what she did.

"It is my passion," she said. "I feel more comfortable and happy working as a model."

