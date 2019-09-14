Dodgy bank transaction, pills land man in court

FROM being busted trying to withdraw $1500 from a bank account that didn't belong to him to non-prescription Viagra pills discovered in his car, Mark Joseph Giorgio was in hot water when he appeared in court this week.

The Hervey Bay man also had a suspended court sentence which had already been extended hanging over his head when he pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court heard tainted property was discovered in Giorgio's car when he was stopped by police during one incident.

A passport that had been reported stolen was located during a search.

Then on May 8, Giorgio attended Urraween's Westpac Bank and tried to make a $1500 withdrawal using a fake licence.

When he left the scene, his registration was provided to police.

Then, during a random breath test, police found a small black satchel in the centre console of Giorgio's car.

Inside were two blue pills identified as Viagra, for which he had no prescription.

He told police the pills belonged to his brother.

He was also charged with failing to dispose of a syringe.

When taken into custody, Giorgio's behaviour took a turn for the worst. The court heard he punched a window and kicked a door while yelling obscenities at police.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Giorgio told police "you guys are f**ked, wait till I get out there".

When he was removed from the cell, he continued to act in an aggressive manner, refusing to comply with police.

The court heard attempts were made to grab his arms while he resisted the officers.

A mental health assessment carried out on the defendant was said to have provided some insight into his offending.

He was dealing with substance abuse issues with the support of his doctor and family, the court was told.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge ordered Giorgio serve a month in prison. He was also given a fine of $1500.