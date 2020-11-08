Dodgy number plates, no licence but things quickly got worse

A man has been charged with drug possession and supply in Murwillumbah.

A MAN who admitted to police he had drugs in his car denies he knew exactly what was in his vehicle, according to police.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were patrolling Murwillumbah CBD about 10am on November 7 when they observed a grey coloured Mazda 6 hatch parked parallel outside the Murwillumbah Post Office in Brisbane Street.

Police spoke to a man sitting in the driver’s seat and requested identification.

“The man was acting suspiciously and was seen to hide something behind his back,” Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said.

“The vehicle had incorrect number plates attached to the vehicle.

“The man advised he had placed them on the vehicle to drive into town and go to the shops.

“Police advised the male that he and the vehicle would be searched.

“The man informed police he had a small amount of ice, an ice pipe and a capped syringe in his bag.

“Police searched the bag locating these items along with a large amount of cash in a wallet.

“The man informed police the cash was from the sale of Holden Commodore he had sold to an unknown person.”

Inquiries revealed the man’s driver’s licence was disqualified until September 2022.

Police continued to search the vehicle and located at the rear of the seat a small black zipped up cloth container.

Inside the item police located two snap sealed bags each containing an amount of a crystal substance.

The man denied any knowledge of these items.

Police seized all the drug exhibits including the man’s mobile phone.

He was arrested and conveyed to Tweed Heads police station.

The weight of crystal substance was 7.7 grams and police believe this substance is methylamphetamine.

The total amount of money located in the man’s wallet was $1810.

He has been charged with driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, using unauthorised number plate, possessing equipment for drug use, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was bail refused and will appear before the bail court today.