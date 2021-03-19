Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police requested more CCTV cameras in Knox Park, the mayor said.
Police requested more CCTV cameras in Knox Park, the mayor said.
News

Does Northern Rivers parks need more CCTV?

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crime rates, community safety concern and increasing graffiti at Knox Park has the Tweed Shire Council considering the installation of CCTV cameras.

The council discussed the need for the cameras at the Thursday, March 18 meeting.

According to the minutes, there is support within the community for more CCTV cameras in Murwillumbah’s Knox Park to address crime and community safety.

A community meeting on February 11, 2020, discussed the issue.

High rates of vandalism at the park are an additional reason for council support.

Mayor Chris Cherry said the motion followed requests from police.

Knox Park was the scene of a stabbing in Murwillumbah in 2017. Photo: Steve Holland
Knox Park was the scene of a stabbing in Murwillumbah in 2017. Photo: Steve Holland

“Knox Park is a bit of a black hole with regards to CCTV,” Cr Cherry said.

“We have a great network but when it comes to Knox Park, that needs to be covered better.”

Councillor Pryce Allsop said it was “a shame” so many cameras were needed in the area.

It was recommended that to ensure CCTV was the most appropriate method to address the crime issue in the Knox Park area and the Jack Evans Boat Harbour at Tweed Heads, the council should investigate the option in accordance with the NSW guidelines.

The move for a report was voted in favour of unanimously.

cctv knox park murwillumbah tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest business liquidations in Tweed

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Tweed

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

        Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        Premium Content Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        News Looking for a bargain? Here are some properties under $100,000

        DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Premium Content DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Crime The accused is now facing more charges, including that he shot at a person with...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice