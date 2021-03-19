Does Northern Rivers parks need more CCTV?

Police requested more CCTV cameras in Knox Park, the mayor said.

Crime rates, community safety concern and increasing graffiti at Knox Park has the Tweed Shire Council considering the installation of CCTV cameras.

The council discussed the need for the cameras at the Thursday, March 18 meeting.

According to the minutes, there is support within the community for more CCTV cameras in Murwillumbah’s Knox Park to address crime and community safety.

A community meeting on February 11, 2020, discussed the issue.

High rates of vandalism at the park are an additional reason for council support.

Mayor Chris Cherry said the motion followed requests from police.

Knox Park was the scene of a stabbing in Murwillumbah in 2017. Photo: Steve Holland

“Knox Park is a bit of a black hole with regards to CCTV,” Cr Cherry said.

“We have a great network but when it comes to Knox Park, that needs to be covered better.”

Councillor Pryce Allsop said it was “a shame” so many cameras were needed in the area.

It was recommended that to ensure CCTV was the most appropriate method to address the crime issue in the Knox Park area and the Jack Evans Boat Harbour at Tweed Heads, the council should investigate the option in accordance with the NSW guidelines.

The move for a report was voted in favour of unanimously.