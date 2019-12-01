Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A girl has been attacked by a dog in Harwood.
A girl has been attacked by a dog in Harwood.
News

Dog attack leaves two-year-old seriously injured

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Dec 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl is in a serious but stable condition after the dog she was playing with suddenly attacked her last night.

Coffs/Clarence police said the girl had been playing with a two-year-old brown kelpie at their Harwood home happily throughout the day when for an unknown reason the dog bit the child on the face.

Adults at the house came to her assistance before local paramedics arrived on the scene.

The young girl suffered serious facial injuries including a laceration to the forehead, and she was taken by paramedics to Maclean District Hospital.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Medical Team met with paramedics at the hospital, where the girl was further stabilised before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said that the dog had been secured by animal rangers, and inquiries into the incident were continuing.

coffs-clarence police dog attack editors picks
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Plan changed for declaration

    Plan changed for declaration
    • 1st Dec 2019 11:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        premium_icon Chopper pilot wins helipad court fight against greenies

        Environment Matt Karlos claims he’s had guns trained on him and fists shaken at him by naked locals – but this pilot has won the battle for a helipad on his property.

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Festival fever grips Cabarita for mental health awareness

        premium_icon Festival fever grips Cabarita for mental health awareness

        Whats On The Cabarita community will be coming together for a festival of fun that carries a...

        Tweed firey hopes to clean up at bike night

        premium_icon Tweed firey hopes to clean up at bike night

        Whats On Volunteer firefighter Kory Masters is putting his body on the line to raise money...