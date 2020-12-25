Menu
News

Dog bites woman on face at Amamoor

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 10:54 AM
An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.

The woman, in her 50s, suffered the injuries at a private residence in the Mary Valley township about 8pm.

She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

amamoor ambulance dog bite dog bite on face mary valley
Gympie Times

